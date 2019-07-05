Self help, awareness key in this trying weather

opinion

While the onus lies on authorities responsible for tackling flooding and disasters like collapses, this season like no other demands self-help, awareness and learning

Self help, awareness and learning as rains pound Mumbai and overcast skies signal there is more to come, it would be well to learn lessons from the recent tragedies that have made headlines and featured in prominent news reports.

While the onus lies on authorities responsible for tackling flooding and disasters like collapses, this season like no other demands self-help, awareness and learning.

There are some self-help measures that people can take, learning from disaster reports. The first is not to create panic at crowded locations. A report stated that a near stampede situation occurred at Thane station on a crowded platform though this is disputed in some parts. Whatever the truth, discipline and orderliness is key. It is up to each one of us to desist from spreading rumours that will trigger panic, which can then move into an out-of-hand situation.

Watch out for gangs of goons who take advantage of a dire, desperate state. Some thugs have been directing motorists to a flooded hotspot, citing no water logging. Once the car is marooned they ask for a hefty sum to pull it out. Take the help of authorities or police, though one accedes they may not be accessible at all times and in all spots.

Electrocution has been a major cause of death these past few days. Three men were electrocuted trying to put out a fire in a refrigerator, caused by a short circuit in a humongous tragedy. Learn about safeguards, call the fire brigade. While wading through waters be extremely careful about touching lamp posts for help walking through. Those trapped in cars in rising waters, need to exit the vehicle. Do not roll up windows to the highest, there are dangers of being trapped and suffocating to death. There are situations that are out of our control but, let us at least try to help ourselves whenever we can.

