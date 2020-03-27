Self-Quarantine: Aditya Roy Kapur shares his plan B, let's clean the garden!

If two days back, you all saw Katrina Kaif sweeping the floor of her house and cleaning it sincerely, Aditya Roy Kapur has posted a picture on Instagram where he could be seen cleaning his garden. He captioned it- Plan B. It seems his Plan A didn't work.

And as soon as he posted this photo on his account, it got a comment from his Kalank co-star Varun Dhawan, who wrote- "April 18th bro I hope ul make weight. Your fighting in Russia." (sic) What could that mean?

Anyway, have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Plan B ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»‍ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ A post shared by @ adityaroykapur onMar 26, 2020 at 2:47am PDT

Kapur finally delivered a much-needed and a much-deserved success in the form of Mohit Suri's Malang, and it was Suri who gave him his breakthrough film in the form of Aashiqui 2 in 2013. And now, the duo is teaming up for another thriller titled Ek Villain 2, which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

All set to release on January 8, 2021, this could be the darkest film by Suri. He has already spoken about his characters and how everyone in this film would be the villain. This time, it's going to be a battle between two evils. Apart from this, Kapur is also doing Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, and Ludo with an ensemble of Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Rajkummar Rao.

