Senior BJP leaders pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj, paid rich homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, recalling the former prime minister's diplomatic exploits at a poetic soiree hosted by the Delhi party's unit Sunday. Inaugurating the event, Home Minister Rajnath Singh recalled the 1999 Kargil war when Pakistani infiltrators tried to enter Indian territory and the Army "strongly retaliated", a Delhi BJP statement said.

"The Indian Army strongly retaliated sending them(back). At that point of time Atal ji asked the Indian Army to not to enter their territory as this is not our culture and hence I always say he was a person with a large heart ," he was quoted as saying. Singh said Vajpayee had "superb diplomatic skills" and recalled that there was a time when China used to stake claim on Sikkim.

"Due to Atal ji's diplomatic skills during his 2003 visit to China, the host country was forced to accept that Sikkim was a part of India," Singh said. Addressing the gathering External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recalled her long association with Vajpayee since 1977, both in government and in BJP organisation, and said he was a great orator.

"Atal ji had fondness for delicious foods and he was always a perfect host on festivals. His poems were dedicated to the nation and social causes apart from expressing his feelings," she said. Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani were present on the occasion among others. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari who presided the function said 'Atal Kavyanjali' events were held across Delhi at 66 Assembly segments.

The poems penned by Vajpayee were recited and poets and politicians paid homage to the former prime minister at the events. A film based on his life and works was shown followed by a short film on the childhood of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

