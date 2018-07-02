Senior citizen killed after being pushed off parapet in Thane

According to the police, Abdul Khalid, the victim's son, had allegedly touched the 8-year-old niece of one of the people in the mob inappropriately

Thane: A 75-year-old man died during a brawl with a group of people over his son allegedly touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately in Maharashtra's Thane area, police said.

Police said that Yunus Ali Sayyed on Sunday fell from the third floor of a building after being pushed onto a parapet wall, which came crashing down, police said. He sustained grievous injuries and died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital, an official said.

According to the police, Abdul Khalid, the victim's son, had allegedly touched the 8-year-old niece of one of the people in the mob inappropriately. This enraged the minor's uncles, Nisar Anwar Shaikh (24) and Vasim Anwar Shaikh (22), who along with a group of friends, barged into Sayyed's house, the official said.

"The mob hit the family members with rods and sticks and Sayyed, while trying to fend off the attack as well as protect his kin, was pushed onto the parapet wall which broke," the official added.

He said that the minor girl's uncles, Nisar and Vasim, had been arrested and efforts were on to nab other people who were part of the group that assaulted Sayyed and his kin. He said that a case of murder had been registered with Mumbra police station and further investigations were underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever