Senior citizen, son killed in road accident in Kota

Kota: A 62-year-old man identified as Nandlal Goyal and his son Vinod Goyal were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a recovery vehicle in Bundi district in Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday on National Highway 52 near Narmana flyover under the Talera police station area. As per reports, the motorcycle was behind the recovery vehicle. The two wheeler crashed into the recovery vehicle when the latter's driver suddenly applied brakes, a police official told news agency PTI.

The victims Nandlal Goyal and his son Vinod Goyal (46) were residents of Dugari village and were returning home after visiting a doctor in Kota. They both died on the spot.

The recovery vehicle's driver has been arrested and booked for negligent driving. A post-mortem was conducted and post that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family.

