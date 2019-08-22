Senior citizen, son killed in road accident in Kota
The accident took place on Wednesday on National Highway 52 near Narmana flyover under the Talera police station area
Kota: A 62-year-old man identified as Nandlal Goyal and his son Vinod Goyal were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a recovery vehicle in Bundi district in Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.
The accident took place on Wednesday on National Highway 52 near Narmana flyover under the Talera police station area. As per reports, the motorcycle was behind the recovery vehicle. The two wheeler crashed into the recovery vehicle when the latter's driver suddenly applied brakes, a police official told news agency PTI.
The victims Nandlal Goyal and his son Vinod Goyal (46) were residents of Dugari village and were returning home after visiting a doctor in Kota. They both died on the spot.
The recovery vehicle's driver has been arrested and booked for negligent driving. A post-mortem was conducted and post that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family.
In July 2019, a 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider was injured on after their two-wheeler collided with an army vehicle in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The accident took place near Chowki Choura along Bhamla road in the border district, resulting in the death of local resident Anil Singh and injuries to the pillion rider.
Also Read: Mumbai: Two-year-old dies in a freak pothole accident in Thane
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
On July 6, 2019, an autorickshaw driver was killed in a fatal road accident near Vashi. A Pune-based hotelier identified as Ishaan Bhatt rammed the autorickshaw with his car around 1 am. Ishaan Bhatt who owns a restaurant in Panvel was on his way from Nerul to Kopri in his BMW car. Since the roads were traffic free, he was speeding on the road, alleged eyewitnesses. He was arrested and let out on bail
-
An accident involving a WagonR and a BEST bus at Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony in July 2019 seriously injured four people travelling in the cab. The accident occurred when Ola cab driver Chandan Mahanto, 24, tried to overtake a BEST bus (of the Shivaji Nagar depot) while the bus passengers were alighting at the Ramabai bus stop. Chandan was driving at a considerable speed to overtake the bus when it almost got crushed under it. The four passengers — part of the Lost in Music (LIM) Events, an event management company based in Worli — were seriously injured.
-
In June 2019, A 22-year-old Vasai resident Laxman Rajprohit lost his life after passers-by stood shooting videos and photos of him lying on the road for two hours instead of taking him to hospital following a bike accident. What's more, the pillion rider, his childhood friend Sailesh Gupta who escaped unscathed, ran away soon after the accident. A crowd soon gathered at the spot of the accident, but they got busy with filming Rajpurohit lying bleeding on the ground instead of helping him. He was filmed begging people to help him or call his family, but no one moved to help. Finally, an elderly man came forward, picked him up and brought him to the hospital, but it was too late. Rajpurohit was declared dead before admission
-
In June 2019, Kalpesh Dharse, a resident of Sewri, was waiting along with friends and relatives. After few failed attempts to get a cab, he along with his relatives waited for a bus. At the time, a speeding Ertiga car knocked down 7 persons, including Kalpesh. Severely injured, Kalpesh was taken to KEM Hospital along with the other injured. Kalpesh succumbed to his injuries
In picture: The deceased, Darshan, and (right) his relative Kalpesh who was hurt in the accident
-
A cleaner died and two students of St. Xavier's School, Goregaon, suffered injuries when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in March 2019. The incident happened when the bus rammed into the Metro barricades on the stretch near NESCO and then grazed past them. The Vanrai police have arrested the driver and registered a case of rash and negligent driving against him
-
In February 2019, the Khar police arrested a bus driver of Podar International School after he allegedly rammed the vehicle into a BMW car. The driver identified as Raj Kumar, 22, was on his way to the school when he rammed the bus into a BMW car which belongs to a businessman based in Khar. When the businessman questioned Raj about the incident, he blamed the piece of bamboo for the accident.
-
In January 2019, a 30-year-old car driver died on the spot near Fountain Hotel in Mira-Bhayander on Ghodbunder road after a speeding truck carrying debris suddenly fell on his car. The deceased car driver has been identified as Sumit Patil who was on his way to Thane when the truck lost control resulting in debris falling over the car instantly crushing the car driver. The driver was caught by the police said senior inspector Shingare from Kashi-Mira police station.
-
At January 2019, the death of a father and son in January 2019 at Lakshmi Nagar Signal on Ghatkopar-Andheri Link road, triggered agitation by local residents against Police in Ghatkopar. Mohammed Jamil Bashir Sayyed (35), a resident of Nityanand Nagar, Ghatkopar (E) went to receive his son Raza (7), from his school at around 2-2.30 pm. On their way back home, Mohammed's bike slipped while on the edge of the cement road and both fell off. They were crushed by the rear tyres of a dumper carrying cement bags. Pedestrians immediately took the injured to Rajawadi Hospital, where both were declared dead on arrival
-
In July 2017, a Chevrolet car was involved in a horrific accident on the flyover leading to Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The speeding car hit a tempo before toppling over the bridge onto the road below. Two people who were on the road died on the spot.
-
In yet another incident of reckless driving, two amateur drivers lost control of their milk van and crushed around 10 people sleeping outside their hut in Naralwadi, Mazgaon, in May 2017. Of the 10 injured, one child sustained fractures while the other nine escaped with minor injuries. The Byculla police arrested the duo
-
In August 2016, Five youngsters who were out on a night-long joyride in Vile Parle met with a tragic end after they lost control of the vehicle, slamming into a divider on the right first, then crashed into a barrier on the left, which caused the car to flip high in the air before it went crashing into a tree. The impact completely crushed the car and the passengers inside, killing four of them on the spot, while the fifth succumbed to injuries in hospital. All five deceased were in their early 20s.
-
In July 2016, three persons were killed and two others were injured in a pile-up car crash on the stretch near Chembur. The vehicles were so mangled that gas cutters had to be used to extricate the victims. The accident happened when a speeding Toyota Innova lost control, vaulted over the road divider and crashed into an oncoming Hyundai Santro taxi. A Swift Dzire that was right behind the taxi, too, crashed into it.
These road accidents, caused by numerous factors from rash driving to badly maintained roads, have proved to be devastating for the city of Mumbai. Take a look at these cases
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
3 killed in road accident