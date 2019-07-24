26-year-old motorcyclist killed after bike collides with Army vehicle

national

In an unfortunate incident, a 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider was injured on after their two-wheeler collided with an army vehicle in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The accident took place near Chowki Choura along Bhamla road in the border district, resulting in the death of local resident Anil Singh and injuries to the pillion rider.

Terming the accident as "unfortunate", the defence spokesman said a detailed investigation is underway and army authorities have assured complete cooperation.



"Army remains totally committed towards ensuring safety and security of all citizens, be on Line of Control or in the hinterland," the spokesman said.

In a similar incident, two people died after a bike rammed into a standing car at Lucknow-Agra expressway in Para police station area. The bikers were declared brought dead at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre. However, their identities are still unknown.

The occupants of the car were unharmed. Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, Media in-charge, KGMU, said, "The police brought two accident victims here who were declared brought dead. Their identities have not been ascertained so far."

"The dead bodies will now be sent to the mortuary for post-mortem", Tiwari further added.

With inputs from PTI

