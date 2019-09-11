Senior citizens to get 150 free stays at these places

Branded stay Vista Rooms on Tuesday announced its offer for family getaways in which senior citizen can avail fress stay at some of their properties in key holiday destinations across India between September 15 and October 15.

The first-come-first-serve offer is applicable to all members of the group who are over the age of 60. Vista Rooms' 300+ partner homes such as Breeze in the Hills (Lonavala), Acacia Villa (Coorg) and Meadow on the Ridge (Kasauli) will leave you spoilt for choice.

To avail this offer, a booking request with the comment 'senior citizen,' or their hashtag #60PlusStayOnUs.

What: Vista Rooms offers 150 free stays for senior citizens

Where: Across 300+ holiday homes all over India

When: Between September 15-October 15, 2019

