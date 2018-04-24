Senior doctor operates on leg of patient instead of treating his head injury in Delhi

The negligence happened as the doctor, a senior resident at Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines area, mistook the patient with head injury for another patient admitted there with a fractured leg



A senior doctor at a Delhi government-run hospital, a dedicated facility for providing critical trauma services, wrongly performed a procedure on the leg of a patient who was admitted there with a head injury. The negligence happened as the doctor, a senior resident at Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines area, mistook the patient with head injury for another patient admitted there with a fractured leg.

On Thursday, the doctor made a hole on the patient’s right leg to put a pin inside. The patient was admitted to the hospital with injuries on his head and face following an accident. “As the senior resident performed the procedure on the patient after putting him on anaesthesia, the patient could not realise or object to it,” said Ajay Bahl, medical superintendent at the hospital.

After the negligence was brought to the attention of the authorities, a corrective procedure was done on the patient. The doctor has been barred from conducting surgeries without supervision after a hospital panel found him at fault.

