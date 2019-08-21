Search

Senior journalist Prannoy Roy booked by CBI

Updated: Aug 21, 2019, 14:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The promoter of NDTV was booked along with his wife in an FDI violation case

Senior journalist Prannoy Roy booked by CBI
Pic/Getty Images

The CBI has booked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, and others in connection with an alleged violation of foreign direct investment rules, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has also reportedly booked the media outlet's former CEO Vikramaditya Chandra under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, a PTI report mentioned.

According to sources, the company had alleged floated 32 subsidiaries in several tax haven countries to bring foreign funds to India through sham transactions.

Earlier this month the Roys were detained at Mumbai airport and stopped from flying aboard in connection with a filed by the CBI.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

central bureau of investigationnational news

What will happen once Chandrayaan 2 lands on the moon?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Trending Gallery
Remember Tere Naam actress Bhumika Chawla? Here's what she is upto

Remember Tere Naam actress Bhumika Chawla? Here's what she is upto