Senior journalist Prannoy Roy booked by CBI

The promoter of NDTV was booked along with his wife in an FDI violation case

Pic/Getty Images

The CBI has booked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy, and others in connection with an alleged violation of foreign direct investment rules, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has also reportedly booked the media outlet's former CEO Vikramaditya Chandra under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, a PTI report mentioned.

According to sources, the company had alleged floated 32 subsidiaries in several tax haven countries to bring foreign funds to India through sham transactions.

Earlier this month the Roys were detained at Mumbai airport and stopped from flying aboard in connection with a filed by the CBI.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from PTI

