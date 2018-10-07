Senior official of NIC arrested by CBI for accepting bribe

crime

A senior official of National Insurance Company at nearby Eluru was arrested by CBI while accepting Rs 19,000 as bribe from a man to settle a long pending insurance claim, the agency said here Saturday.

K S Raj, Divisional Manager of NIC, Eluru, was nabbed while accepting the bribe from a man to settle the claim of Rs 60,000 for his four wheeler, the agency said in a release. Raj would be produced before the Principal Special Judge Court forCBI cases, Visakhapatnam, it said.

The complainant's four wheeler met with an accident in 2013 and he claimed around Rs 1.33 lakh from the insurance company. But NIC fixed it at Rs 69,000. The Insurance company official allegedly demanded a bribe of 19,000 to reopen the file and settle the claim. The man then lodged a complaint with the CBI here, which laid a trap and arrested Raj while he was receiving the bribe, the release said.

