Senior railway official dies in road accident

A senior Railway official died in a road accident on National Highway 31 near Rangia in Assam on Saturday, police said.

Northeast Frontier Divisional Finance Manager, Alipurduar Division, Simranjeet Singh was travelling by car from Alipurduar in West Bengal to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport in Guwahati when his vehicle collided with a parked truck at around 2 am, killing him on the spot, the sources said.

The body of the IRS officer of the 2012 batch was brought to the morgue at Rangia police station and all divisional officers along with Ravilesh Kumar, DRM Rangia, rushed to the police station in the morning. Singh was heading to Delhi to meet his wife who is a tax officer and is pregnant, the sources said.

