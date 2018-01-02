Sensex trade flat, marginally up 9 points in late morning

The benchmark Sensex was trading flat in late morning deals, slightly up by 9 points on mild bouts of buying in energy, IT, auto and power sectors despite higher Asian cues.



Sensex. Pic/PTI

The benchmark Sensex was trading flat in late morning deals, slightly up by 9 points on mild bouts of buying in energy, IT, auto and power sectors despite higher Asian cues. Profit-booking was seen in most of the sectors led by consumer durables, oil&gas, healthcare, realty, financials, banks and capital goods. The 30-share BSE index was marginally up 9.16 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 33,821.91 at 1100 hours.

The 50-share Nifty was also trading marginally higher by 10.40 points or 0.10 per cent at 10,445.95. Major gainers were Tatamtrdvr 2.12 per cent, ONGC 1.92 per cent, Tata Motors 1.68 per cent, Wipro 1.45 per cent.

Losers include SBIN 1.01 per cent, AdaniPorts 0.89 per cent, Maruti 0.78 per cent and HUL 0.75 per cent. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) net bought shares worth Rs 325.91 crore yesterday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,300.31 crore. Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher. Market in Japan is closed for holiday. US markets was shut yesterday on account of New Year's Day.

