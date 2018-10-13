Separatist shutdown hits life in Valley over killing of Ph.D scholar

national

Separatist conglomerate Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) led by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik called the protest shutdown after Hizbul commander Manan Bashir Wani was killed on Thursday

Security personnel stand guard during the strike in Srinagar. Pic/PTI

Life across the Kashmir Valley was affected by a separatist-called shutdown on Friday protesting the killing of a Ph.D scholar-turned-militant commander in a gunfight in Kupwara district.

Wani was a scholar at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh before joining militancy in January. He belonged to Lolab area of Kupwara district where hundreds of mourners attended his funeral on Thursday. Restrictions have been imposed in the district to prevent protests. Wani and his associate, another Kashmiri militant Ashiq Zargar, were killed by the security forces in Shatgund village of Handwara tehsil during a cordon and search operation.

