Serena Williams fought for her life and our child, says Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams suffered life threatening complications after the birth on September 1 of last year, requiring four surgeries to deal with blood clots

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian celebrated her return to the US Open final with a touching Twitter tribute interspersing video of her on-court exploits and the first days of their daughter Olympia a year ago. Williams suffered life threatening complications after the birth on September 1 of last year, requiring four surgeries to deal with blood clots.



Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

"She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women's rights. She never gives up. I had this made for @serenawilliams last night after her match with some home videos from 1 year ago this week. Help me make sure she sees it! #iloveyouserena," Ohanian tweeted.

Serena Williams recently lost the final of the women's singles at the US Open to Naomi Osaka, where she was seen having rather ill-tempered altercations with the chair umpire and the match referee.

