Serena Williams does not go on movie dates with husband because of this craving

American tennis star Serena Williams loves spending her leisure time on movie dates with husband Alexis Ohanian, with whom she has daughter, Olympia, three. But it is her addiction to popcorn that stops her from doing so.

"I love going to the movies, but I'm addicted to popcorn, so we can't go because of my strange addiction. I don't even like to leave the house. When the baby finally goes to bed at 7.30 pm, the last thing on Earth that I want is to have a dinner reservation for 8.30 pm," Williams was quoted as saying by essentiallysports.com. According to the website, Williams had a surprise awaiting her mid-way during a recent photoshoot.

Williams's loving husband Alexis came to pick her up from work and even brought her favourite cookies.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news