Serena Williams' husband Alexis: I know how much she's toiled as a black woman

American tennis great Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian, 37, is hopeful that the world will be a better place when their daughter Olympia, two, turns 18.

Serena, 38, who has faced racist comments for being a black athlete, has always supported the Black Lives Matter movement. And after Alexis, the co-founder of Reddit, got married to Serena in 2017, he has joined the cause too. "I've had a front row seat to exactly [know] how different it is and how much she's [Serena] toiled not only as a woman, but as a Black woman. Olympia is not going to question everything Serena has done to make this world better for Olympia. I want to sit at that dinner table when Olympia's a little older and feel like I've done my part, too," Alexis told CNN recently.

Commenting on Olympia's career choices, Alexis said he would support her in whatever she chooses to pursue be it being a CEO and a startup founder or a professional athlete like her mother.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news