Serena Williams on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Royal family situation: No comments

Updated: Jan 22, 2020, 08:39 IST | A correspondent |

American tennis great Serena Williams has made it clear that she will not be commenting on her friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's split from the British royal family. The royal couple recently revealed their intention to give up their royal titles and move to Canada.

And Serena, 38, who is currently in Melbourne for the Australian Open, was quizzed about the couple's decision during a press conference. "Your good friend, Meghan Markle, who attended your last two Slams, and Harry, have taken a move, a stance that many people think is extraordinary and historic. What are your feelings about that? Have you spoken to her?" a reporter asked, according to The New York Times.

"Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that," Serena replied. "But good try. You tried. You did good."

