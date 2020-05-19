Serena Williams recalls first meeting with husband Alexis: Refused to leave, I found it hot

American tennis star Serena Williams recently recalled her first meeting with husband, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, in 2015 at Rome. The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to social media site Instagram to share a video of the couple while they were taking a drive and called it a "road trip".

"This trip started in Rome five or six years ago. LOL! I'm the worst with timelines. He sat at my table. I asked him to leave. He refused. I found that hot. I asked him if he likes truffles. He said yes. Eventually I said yes. And here we are, five or six years later, Alexis Ohanian," the former World No. 1 captioned the video. Take a look at the video below.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got married in November 2017 and have a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, two.

