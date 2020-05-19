Search

Serena Williams recalls first meeting with husband Alexis: Refused to leave, I found it hot

Updated: May 19, 2020, 10:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Instagrammed a video of the couple driving and called it a "road trip"

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian

American tennis star Serena Williams recently recalled her first meeting with husband, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, in 2015 at Rome. The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to social media site Instagram to share a video of the couple while they were taking a drive and called it a "road trip".

"This trip started in Rome five or six years ago. LOL! I'm the worst with timelines. He sat at my table. I asked him to leave. He refused. I found that hot. I asked him if he likes truffles. He said yes. Eventually I said yes. And here we are, five or six years later, Alexis Ohanian," the former World No. 1 captioned the video. Take a look at the video below.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got married in November 2017 and have a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, two.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK