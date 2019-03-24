Serena Williams survives scare in Miami

tennis

Serena Williams reacts during her match on Friday. Pic/AFP

Serena Williams survived an "irresponsible" second set lapse on Friday to see off Sweden's Rebecca Peterson 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 in her second-round opener of the WTA and ATP Miami Open.

"I wasn't really happy with my performance," admitted the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who is playing in just her third tournament of 2019 having lost in the Australian Open quarter-finals before retiring in the second set of her third-round match against Garbine Muguruza with a viral illness at Indian Wells last week.

Djoko, Osaka advance

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic put his Indian Wells disappointment behind him on Friday at the ATP and WTA Miami Open with a ruthless 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 destruction of Australian Bernard Tomic to move into the third round. Top-ranked woman Naomi Osaka had to keep her emotions in check as she opened her campaign by outlasting Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-1.

Thiem shocked

The shock of the day was the departure of Indian Wells Masters winner Dominic Thiem, who was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by highly-rated Polish Hubert Hurkacz, 22.

