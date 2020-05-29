Serena Williams: Don't want to fly 100 hours a week for business

American tennis star Serena Williams foresees more apps like Zoom helping business flourish across the globe, especially in expensive cities.

In a recent episode of Kindredcast podcast, Serena, who has her own clothing line, runs an investment firm and also holds stakes in American football clubs like Miami Dolphins and the UFC, said: “This is going to change the way people even view offices. First of all, if your company offices are very expensive, especially in a city like New York or San Francisco, you have to look at the commercial real estate space and then you start thinking: ‘Well, we created and we stayed in business through COVID-19 and we did not go to the office.’

“I don’t want to fly a hundred hours a week for business so I personally think it’s super exciting. Oh, we can do unbelievable board calls on Zoom, Google Hangouts or Google Meet.”

