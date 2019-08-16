Serum Institute to create thermostable rotavirus vaccine

national

This breakthrough invention has also been awarded a patent for being the first-of-its-kind thermostable Rotavirus vaccine by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

This picture has been used for representational purposes

In a landmark development, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally Serum Institute of India (SII) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (USA), joined hands to create the first-ever heat-stable Rotavirus vaccine in the world.



Albert Z. Kapikian, M.D., a virologist at NIAID defined the mode of transmission of Rotavirus, identified the viral proteins critical for triggering an immune response, and formulated a vaccine that targeted several important Rotavirus strains. In 2005, NIAID and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SIIPL) joined hands for the development of a Rotavirus Vaccine. The collaboration, through a license agreement, aimed at finding a solution that was not just affordable but would reduce the operational difficulties faced by the poor countries for vaccine distribution and administration. Both parties were cognisant of the fact that the single biggest challenge faced by the distribution channel was the ability to maintain the vaccine under refrigeration. Costs associated with the maintenance of a cold chain can be in the region of 200 Million Dollars a year, which clearly adds to the cost of vaccination.



This breakthrough invention has also been awarded a patent for being the first-of-its-kind thermostable Rotavirus vaccine by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).



In addition to the patent, Rotasiil has also been assigned the VVM 250 label, which had to be specially developed for Rotasiil for its high heat stability. Accepted by the World Health Organization (WHO), the VVM250 label on Rotasiil helps immunisation managers across the world to store it at room temperature while allowing excursion in temperatures during storage and transportation up to 39-degree Celcius.



Speaking about this development, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII said, "Providing a healthy life to their children is the dream of every parent, and the thermo stabilising of the Rotasiil vaccine is one step towards that direction. Among all the barriers that led to decreasing of vaccine potency, heat-instability ranks highest causing the vaccine to become ineffective and therefore increasing wastage. Rotasiil will help reduce misapplication, wastefulness, the cost for logistics, increase availability and therefore, help millions more, lead a healthier life."



Dr. Rajeev Dhere, Executive Director of SII said, "the Rotasiil vaccine will not only lead to more infants being protected but will also reduce the number of clinic visits and associated medical costs. The development of the VVM label indicator is no less than a breakthrough achievement in our fight to eradicate this severe health hazard."