Services hit as PGI Chandigarh resident doctors protest

Doctors outside the Chandigarh institute on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Chandigarh: Medical services at Chandigarh's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which caters to around 10,000 patients daily, were severely affected on Saturday, following a strike by 1,200 resident doctors protesting against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill. However, emergency and intensive care units (ICUs) were exempted from the strike.

The indefinite strike call was given by the Association of Resident Doctors. "To protest against the NMC Bill, resident doctors have been withdrawn from all services, barring emergencies and ICUs," Association President Uttam Thakur said. The PGIMER said all the routine services, including OPDs and elective procedures, have been suspended till further notice in view of the indefinite strike call given by the resident doctors.

The hospital has appealed to the faculty members to remain present on duty as nearly 1,200 resident doctors would be observing strike. An official spokesperson said elective services would be suspended, but emergency and intensive care areas would not be affected. The NMC Bill seeks to replace the Medical Council of India.

