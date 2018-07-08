Set up pre-marriage counselling centre in Goa varsity, says Governor Mridula Sinha

"If they have any questions related to marriage, they can be answered [at the counselling centre] and this will help them lead a successful married life," she added

President Ram Nath Kovind (left) with Goa Guv Mridula Sinha. Pic/PTI

Goa Governor Mridula Sinha yesterday asked students to take an oath that they will not break their marriage on petty issues and suggested setting up a pre-wedding counselling centre in the Goa University. "There is a need to set up a pre-marriage counselling [centre] for the youth in the Goa University. The youth should know how to run a family," she said. "If they have any questions related to marriage, they can be answered [at the counselling centre] and this will help them lead a successful married life," she added.

Sinha was addressing the 30th convocation of the Goa University. President Ram Nath Kovind and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar were also present on the occasion. Sinha, in her speech, asked students present for the convocation to make five promises by raising their hands.

The first of these was that students will not send their parents to old age homes. "Marriage is a necessity and that is why you will not break marriage on petty issues. You will make your marriage successful and will respect each other," she said about the second promise. She also appealed to the youth to fight against any injustice meted out to women.

