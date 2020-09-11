Sets calling Sobhita Dhulipala to resume Sitara shoot in November

Only weeks after she had stepped into the make-believe universe of Sitara, Sobhita Dhulipala had to reel herself back to reality as the Mumbai shoot was called off due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Now, producer Ronnie Screwvala has intimated the team that they will resume work in November. It is heard that an extensive month-long schedule in Kerala is on the cards.

Dhulipala, who has been itching to return to work, believes the dysfunctional family drama will introduce Bollywood to a unique voice in the form of director Vandana Kataria. "A film like Sitara is a small step towards a larger newness in Indian cinema. As we go back to shoot in November, we return as a team that is stronger in mind, body and spirit," says the actor.

Kataria, who has previously worked as a production designer on several feature films, says the movie — through the romance of a feisty interior designer and an aspiring chef, and the story of a fractured family — views interpersonal relationships through the lens of humour. "The story shows elements that all modern-day families experience, but are reluctant to confront," she says of the RSVP production that is set to have a direct-to-web release early next year.

