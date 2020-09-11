Sets calling Sobhita Dhulipala to resume Sitara shoot in November
After Mumbai leg was called off due to pandemic, Sobhita Dhulipala to resume Sitara shoot in November.
Only weeks after she had stepped into the make-believe universe of Sitara, Sobhita Dhulipala had to reel herself back to reality as the Mumbai shoot was called off due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Now, producer Ronnie Screwvala has intimated the team that they will resume work in November. It is heard that an extensive month-long schedule in Kerala is on the cards.
Dhulipala, who has been itching to return to work, believes the dysfunctional family drama will introduce Bollywood to a unique voice in the form of director Vandana Kataria. "A film like Sitara is a small step towards a larger newness in Indian cinema. As we go back to shoot in November, we return as a team that is stronger in mind, body and spirit," says the actor.
Kataria, who has previously worked as a production designer on several feature films, says the movie — through the romance of a feisty interior designer and an aspiring chef, and the story of a fractured family — views interpersonal relationships through the lens of humour. "The story shows elements that all modern-day families experience, but are reluctant to confront," she says of the RSVP production that is set to have a direct-to-web release early next year.
