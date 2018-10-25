Seven arrested for stealing 14,000 litres of fuel from petrol tankers

crime

They were siphoning off the petrol from the oil tanker in connivance with the tanker driver, the police said

Representational Picture

Seven persons were arrested for allegedly stealing petrol from tankers and 14,000 litres of fuel were seized from them, the police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, special task force of the Meerut police nabbed the seven accused Wednesday from the Delhi-Pauri national highway near Sikhera under Miranpur police station area, Circle Officer (STF) Brijesh Singh said.

The seven accused were identified as Dushyant Kumar, Sonu, Gaurav, Yogesh, Gopal, Nikku and Shahnawaz.

In another incident, a 58-year-old man and his nephew were arrested for allegedly stealing gold from a jewelry shop in Delhi's Rohini's sector-3 area, police said Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Shabeer Hussain and his 44-year-old nephew Ilias. Hussain is a resident of Rajasthan while Ilias belongs to Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, they added.

On Tuesday, they both entered a jewellery shop in Rohini sector-3 area to purchase gold. While they were leaving the shop, the owner had some doubt on them. He raised an alarm and called police, a senior officer said.

While police reached the spot, they thoroughly checked them. Some gold ornaments were recovered from their possession and they were arrested, the officer added. During interrogation, it was revealed that Ilias is the nephew of Hussain and they were active in Rohini area and used to commit same kind of crimes, he said.

After committing the crime, they used to sell the stolen gold to a person in Jama Masjid area through a source. They already have given their source gold worth Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh and were waiting for the payment. Police are trying to identify the source, he added.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates