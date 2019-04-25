Seven foods to help manage stress

health-fitness

A healthy diet can help counter the impact of stress by shoring up the immune system and lowering the blood pressure

Representational picture

Stress is a common phenomenon in the current era. You may not be able to eliminate stress from your life completely, but you can definitely try to manage it. We trust that a healthy diet can significantly contribute to the reduction of stress. Foods can help tame stress through various methods. Even though, we tend to consider unhealthy food options as much more comforting than the healthy ones. It is observed that when stressed, people often binge on desserts and sweet cravings. However, a healthy diet can help counter the impact of stress by shoring up the immune system and lowering blood pressure.

Chetan Kanani, Co-Founders, Alpino Health Foods gives a brief glance at health food options that help in managing stress.

Peanut Butter

If you love chocolates, opt for a chocolate flavoured peanut butter sandwich which will satisfy that stressful mind. A jar of peanut butter is very rich in protein and offers plenty of nutrients that are healthy for anybody who may or may not be stressed. It can be consumed with bread, fruits and more in the form of smoothies, salads, sandwiches, dips and more.

Tea

Tea helps in calming frazzled nerves and relieves you from stress in a soothing manner. You can choose the flavour of tea.

Salmon Fish

Salmon fish is rich in omega 3s, especially DHA. This essentially helps in reducing stress. In our fast paced lives, when stress is unavoidable, consumption of salmon fish twice a week can balance out the stress.

Green Vegetables

Deficiency of magnesium can trigger headaches and fatigue which play a key role in creating stress. Spinach and other green leafy vegetables contain a lot of magnesium. Consumption of such vegetables helps in prevention of stress building.

Avocados

This is one fruit that offers up to 20 benefits that help in fighting stress. It has essential nutrients like potassium, vitamin E, B, and folate. It not only helps in reducing and controlling stress but also aids in managing hunger pangs.

Seeds

Sunflower, sesame and pumpkin seeds are a great source of magnesium. As mentioned before, magnesium significantly contributes to the prevention of stress. Consumption of these seeds helps in regulating your emotions and enhancing your well-being.

Binge on nuts

Stress can be caused due to a deficiency of Vitamin B and binging on nuts can help prevent that. Nuts are a great source of Vitamin B and offer plenty of nutrients. A couple of servings of potassium-packed pistachios a day can lower blood pressure and prevent heart diseases.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates