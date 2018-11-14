Seven injured in LPG cylinder explosion in Jharkhand

national

The incident occurred on the first floor of a building at Baganpara locality where a small LPG cylinder exploded causing injuries to six student and a man this afternoon, said Officer-in-charge of Town police station

Representational picture

Seven persons including six students were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded in Dumka district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred on the first floor of a building at Baganpara locality where a small LPG cylinder exploded causing injuries to six student and a man this afternoon, said Officer-in-charge of Town police station, Debbrat Poddar.

Poddar said fire brigade personnel doused the flame. Police has recovered five small LPG cylinders from the building, he said. District Civil Surgeon Dr Anant Kumar Jha said all the injured were rushed to Sadar Hospital, where they were admitted.

However, two seriously injured girl students were referred to other hospital for better treatment while four girl students and a man were shifted to burn unit of the Sadar Hospital, Jha said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever