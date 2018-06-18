Seven killed in Punjab accident
The victims included one child and three women
At least seven people were killed on Monday when the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Punjab's Amritsar city, police said.
The victims included one child and three women.
Eight passengers in the SUV were returning to Delhi after a pilgrimage trip from Himachal Pradesh and the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
The accident took place near Khalchian village on the National Highway connecting Amritsar and Delhi.
The police said that a three-year-old child survived but was hospitalised in Amritsar with serious injuries.
