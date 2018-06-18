Search

Seven killed in Punjab accident

Jun 18, 2018, 17:59 IST | IANS

The victims included one child and three women

At least seven people were killed on Monday when the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Punjab's Amritsar city, police said.

The victims included one child and three women.

Eight passengers in the SUV were returning to Delhi after a pilgrimage trip from Himachal Pradesh and the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The accident took place near Khalchian village on the National Highway connecting Amritsar and Delhi.

The police said that a three-year-old child survived but was hospitalised in Amritsar with serious injuries.

