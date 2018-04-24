Several Chinese tourists killed after bus crashes in North Korea

Two other Chinese nationals were injured in SundayÃ¢ÂÂs accident south of the capital Pyongyang, ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing



32 Chinese tourists were among the dead. Pic/AP

A bus crash in North Korea has killed 32 Chinese tourists and four North Koreans, the foreign ministry in Beijing said yesterday. Two other Chinese nationals were injured in Sunday’s accident south of the capital Pyongyang, ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing.

“We are investigating the cause” of the accident, Lu said. The ministry provided few details, but China’s state broadcaster CGTN earlier tweeted that more than 30 people died when a tour bus fell from a bridge in North Korea. The tweet was later deleted. State broadcaster CCTV broadcast images of a large overturned vehicle with light rain falling on rescue vehicles and doctors attending to a patient.

China was informed about the accident on Sunday night, and its embassy personnel in Pyongyang rushed to the scene and are working to manage the situation, the foreign ministry said. The vast majority of foreign tourists to North Korea are Chinese, with the Cold War-era allies sharing a long land border and operating flights between the two countries.

S Korea halts border broadcasts

South Korea’s military yesterday switched off giant loudspeakers blasting messages towards the North’s soldiers at the border, in a conciliatory gesture ahead of Friday’s historic inter-Korea summit.

36

No. of people killed in the accident

