Watch video: 700 passengers stranded in Mahalaxmi Express near Badlapur

The train is held up between Vangani and Badlapur, which is 100 kilometres away from Mumbai, since 3 am today, according to a passenger on board

Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express, with 700 passengers on board, was stranded as torrential rainfall continued to batter Mumbai on Saturday. A passenger from the train informed that the train is held up between Vangani and Badlapur, which is 100 kilometres away from Mumbai since 3 am today.

The DRM Central Railways on Saturday said that Mahalaxmi Express has been held up since Saturday morning between Badlapur and Vangani in Maharashtra with around 700 passengers on board. While unofficial numbers are likely to be more, Central Railway officials are quoting the passenger count as per the PNR number.

The Railway Protection Force and the city police have reached the spot where Mahalaxmi Express is held up.

This is how the stranded train looks like. 8 NDRF boats (six inflated.. two more being inflated) with personnel will shortly reach the train Mahalaxmi Express stranded between Badlapur and Vangani.

A member of Central Railway team said, "Our request to passengers of Mahalaxmi Express, please don't get down from the train. The train is a safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police are in train to look after your well being. Please wait for advice from NDRF and other disaster management authorities."

Speaking to ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railways Sunil Udasi said Railway Protection Force and City police have reached the site where the train is held up, and biscuits and water is being distributed to the stranded passengers. "We request passengers of Mahalaxmi Express not to get down from the train. The train is in a safe place. Staff, RPF and City Police are on the train to look after you. Please wait for advice from NDRF and other disaster management authorities," he appealed to passengers.

As per latest reports, eight NDRF boats (six inflated, two more being inflated) with personnel have reached the spot and rescue operations are on.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) Brijesh Singh said three boats have reached the spot where the train is stranded, adding that the Chief Secretary is looking into the situation himself.

Suburban rail services have been running at all sections except Kalyan-Karjat/Khopoli due to heavy rainfall leading to overflowing of Ulhas River between Ambarnath-Badlapur-Vangani.

