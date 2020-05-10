'Severe COVID-19 cases will have to test negative through RT-PCR'

The Union Health Ministry said on Saturday the COVID-19 patients who were severely ill will have to test negative through RT-PCR test before being discharged from a hospital. This decision is part of the revised discharge policy issued by the government. The ministry said, "The revised discharge policy is aligned with the guidelines on the 3-tier COVID facilities and the categorisation of the patients based on clinical severity." Patients having mild, very mild and pre-symptomatic and also moderate cases of COVID-19 do not require the RT-PCR test before discharge.

'Punjab paying price'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh lashed out at the Maharashtra government, alleging that it had lied when stating that migrants working in Nanded had undergone a COVID-19 test. On reaching Punjab, 969 of them tested positive, which Singh blames on the Maha Agadhi-led Maharashtra government in which the Congress is an ally of the Shiv Sena.

When mentioned that initially Punjab contained the virus well but of late, there has been a spurt in the COVID-19 tally, he said, "Yes, there has been a spurt in the cases because of the large number of migrants who came back from Nanded and Rajasthan. Suddenly, we saw around 7,000 people entering Punjab from these states on a single day."

The CM continued, "Even though we were assured by the Maharashtra government that all the pilgrims being sent back from Nanded had been tested thrice, it turned out that they had only been screened and no testing was done. We are paying the price for their negligence."

13 CISF men test positive

In a big scare for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), at least 13 more personnel of the force have tested positive, out of which 10 were deployed with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Till date, 543 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) troops have tested positive across the country.

JNU to return to classes

With restrictions easing out and shops opening, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) too is all set to restart. The students are expected to return to their classrooms between June 25 and June 30.

The new academic calendar was announced keeping in view of the pandemic and the UGC guidelines. "This academic calendar has been unanimously approved by all the Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of Special Centres," read a statement issued by JNU vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar.

Chat portal to help migrants

To help the migrant workers stranded in several states, the Congress, on Saturday, launched a web portal in UP, even as the political slugfest continued over rail fares of migrants being ferried by Shramik Express trains. The Congress launched the portal to help UP workers stranded in other states as well as those stuck in the state. The portal has been developed by Valuefirst free of cost.

