When sex game goes wrong! Air freshener gets stuck in man's buttocks

hatke

Doctors perform emergency surgery on 40-year-old to remove the object from his bum that got stuck during a sex game with wife

Representational image

In a bizarre incident, a middle-aged man was rushed to the hospital where the doctors had to perform emergency surgery to remove a can of air fresher stuck inside his buttocks. According to a report published in DailyStar.co.uk, the can accidentally got stuck inside the man's bums while he was indulging in a sex game with his wife. The 40-year-old was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

The victim's wife said that she put the air freshener up her husband's rectum as per his request during a sex game, but unfortunately, the can got stuck inside his bottom. According to local media, the surgery was completed in two hours and no complications were reported. Similar cases have been reported during sex games that involve sex toys like dildos and various bottles, the media report added.





Bizarre cases of people taken to hospitals with trapped wooden and plastic objects as well as vegetables such as aubergines have been reported. A doctor told local media that inserting objects in the body for sexual gratification posses a potential threat and could affect someone's health and sex life, health advisers warn. He also warned that indulging in such activities could cause haemorrhaging, intestinal damage or other injuries.

