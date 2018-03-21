Sexually harassed woman attempts to commit suicide outside IG's house in Madhya Pradesh

According to the victim, she was harassed two months back and has not got justice even after giving written statement twice earlier and the third time before the IG



Representation pic

A victim of sexual harassment on Tuesday attempted suicide outside Inspector General's (IG) house in Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh. According to the victim, she was harassed two months back and has not got justice even after giving written statement twice earlier and the third time before the IG.

