Shaad Sayyed's brace helps St Stanislaus register 4-0 win

Playing on their home turf, St Stanislaus asserted their dominance by taking an early lead through Shayne D'Costa's goal in the third minute

Shaad Sayyed (left) tries to get past a St Andrew's goalkeeper yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Diminutive forward Shaad Sayyed displayed brilliant scoring form and scored two goals to lead St Stanislaus (Bandra) to a convincing 4-0 win against arch-rivals St Andrew's (Bandra) in a boys' under-14 Div-I Group-A league match of the MSSA-organised inter-school hockey tournament at the St Stanislaus Ground yesterday.

Three minutes later, Shaad scored the second goal to double the lead. Jayden Pereira fired in the third goal to give Stanislaus a 3-0 half-time advantage. Stanislaus added one more when Shaad struck his second and the team's fourth goal.

