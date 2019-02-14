Shabana Azmi down with swine flu

bollywood

Shabana Azmi, who was last seen in Neerja, where she played the character of Sonam Kapoor's mother in the film, is said to recovering from the disease

Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with swine flu and is seeking treatment at a hospital. The actor was down with a nasty cough, cold and fever that refused to subside. Tests revealed that it was swine flu. She is recuperating in the hospital.

She is said to be on the road to recovery. The veteran actor is looking upon the hospitalisation as a forced break and a time to sit back and introspect.

However, she is using the time for productive pursuits. "Rarely, do I get a chance to lie back and introspect. This is an enforced break for me," said Shabana.

"I have not been in contact with any swine whatsoever. But I am in the hospital recovering fast," she said.

The veteran actress made news when she reacted to Pakistan's Supreme Court's decision to ban Indian content in their country terming it as unfortunate, saying it is the decision of Pakistan's politicians and bureaucrats and not their audience.

Shabana Azmi was interacting with the media as she hosted a painting competition for children to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of acclaimed poet, lyricist and her father, Kaifi Azmi, on Saturday in Mumbai. Pakistan's Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday said the country's supreme court will not allow Indian content to be shown on Pakistani TV channels as it "damages our culture".

