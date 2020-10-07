Shabana Azmi: Kangana has started believing in her own myth

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is currently gearing up for Steven Spielberg's series, Halo. She will be flying to Budapest next month to complete the show, and is counting the days to her impending trip. Speaking to mid-day about it, Azmi said, "I will resume the shoot of Spielberg's project in November. It has been a crazy year -- I had an accident [on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in January], and 40 days later, I was shooting in Budapest."

Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shabana Azmi spoke about the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Bollywood's alleged drug abuse, and Kangana Ranaut. Azmi said, "The Hindi film industry is not a monolith, neither is it composed only of actors. There are technicians in every department. How can you paint the whole lot with one brush?"

She added, "Let's not lose sight of the fact that this started as a nepotism charge, then, Rhea (Chakraborty) was accused of murder and siphoning off Rs 15 crore from Sushant's (Singh Rajput) account, none of which stood any ground. The AIIMS report clearly states it was not murder. So 'Justice for Sushant' has given way to 'Weed out the Druggies', the goal post keeps changing. Instead of focusing on mental health as a serious issue in our society, it's sensationalism that's at play."

Talking about Kangana Ranaut, Shabana Azmi told the publication, "Kangana has started believing in her own myth. She says she taught feminism to the film industry, she taught it nationalism. I'm glad she spelled that out because nobody else had noticed! I think she fears the day when she will no longer be in the headlines and so has to keep making outrageous statements to stay in the news. Poor girl, why doesn't she just do what she is best at, which is acting."

Speaking of Halo, Azmi plays Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence, in the Otto Bathurst-directed sci-fi drama adapted from a video game.

