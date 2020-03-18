Shabana Azmi: My family was upset when they saw my accident pictures online

Shabana Azmi, if you all remember, met with an unforgettable accident earlier this year and that left all her fans and family members worried. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was treated for her bruises.

And as soon as she was discharged, she took to her Twitter account to thank all her fans and well-wishers for their prayers. We all were glad that she was safe and sound and that she was back to work to give us some more wonderful performances.

This is what she tweeted:

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and gratefulð pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

And now, talking to Hindustan Times, she has spoken about the accident and how her family was upset when her pictures were being circulated online. She said, "My family was upset. It was kept away from me for the longest time as I didn’t have my cellphone. When I saw it, I was on my way to recovery. At that moment, I was just really grateful to those who helped me and the hospital staff.

Azmi is now gearing up for her upcoming film, Sheer Qorma, a drama that narrates the story of the same-sex relationship, which is all set for a release soon. And yes, she also has Halo coming up with the genius himself, Steven Spielberg.

