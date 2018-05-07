Shabana Azmi named ambassador for project founded by Hillary Clinton

WPSP is a programme of the Global Women's Leadership Initiative. It also mobilises women on issues of critical importance in public service



Shabana Azmi

Veteran actress and social activist Shabana Azmi has been nominated as the Global Leadership Ambassador for Women in Public Service Project (WPSP), a Hillary Clinton-founded programme aimed at empowering the next generation of women around the world. According to the official WPSP website, it is an innovative initiative to advance women to positions of influence in governments and civic organisations worldwide, and was founded by Clinton in partnership with the US Department of State and the Seven Sister Colleges of Barnard College, Bryn Mawr College, Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Wellesley College.

"I am honoured to be nominated as Global Leadership Ambassador for Women in Public Service Project at Wilson Centre, USA," Shabana tweeted on Sunday. WPSP is a programme of the Global Women's Leadership Initiative. It also mobilises women on issues of critical importance in public service.

Shabana, who has been speaking up for women's rights and has been working towards uplifting women's status in the society through her Mijwan Welfare Society, was congratulated by actors like Tisca Chopra and Divya Dutta. Acknowledging Tisca, Shabana wrote: "Women leaders can change the world. When women have a seat at the table, they lend their unique perspective to policy decisions that impact them and their communities. I commend WPSP Director Gwen Young and Advisor Sumera Haque for this urgent project."

While thanking Divya, who said Shabana was the "best one to bring in the change", she wrote: "Representation is more than numbers we need to take account of where women are present or absent in decision making. Building data and evidence base for women's leadership is critical." The veteran actress emphasised that WPSP's goal of 50x50 is an important mission that needs people to step up and enable and empower more women to lead.

