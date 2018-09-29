Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan are godparents to Karan Johar's kids

bollywood

During an episode of his show Calling Karan season 2, Karan Johar was asked who would he like to choose to be godparents to his children

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar says his friends Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are Godparents to his children Roohi and Yash. Karan became a father to twins via surrogacy last year.

During an episode of his show Calling Karan season 2, Karan was asked who would he like to choose to be Godparents to his children, read a statement.

Karan said: "Shah Rukh and Gauri are the Godparents to my twins." Karan shares a strong bond with the actor and his wife. Calling Karan is one of the shows of Ishq 104.8 FM.

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up with the sixth season of his talk show, Koffee with Karan. The filmmaker's chat show is a one-stop for all the controversies that happen in Bollywood. The show is one-stop for all juicy and meaty gossips from and within the glamour world, where the Bollywood celebrities spill the beans about relationships and break-ups. The show has a history of mending and breaking relationships, such is the impact!

Koffee with Karan Season 6 will premiere on October 21 on Star World at 9 pm.

Whereas, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming next Zero directed by Aanand L Rai, starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Zero is a story that celebrates life, the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. The makers have gone on to mark the festivities, as they shared the first teaser of the movie this New Year.

Touted as one of the biggest films of the year, Zero is eagerly awaited by the audience. Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 6: Deepika Padukone And Alia Bhatt Are First Guests!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI