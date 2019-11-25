MENU

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan join hands for Bob Biswas and we can't wait

Updated: Nov 25, 2019, 14:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan to co-produce Abhishek Bachchan's next film, Bob Biswas, a thriller touted to be a spin-off to Kahaani

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Red Chillies Entertainment

In 2012, Sujoy Ghosh made a fantastic suspense drama titled Kahaani, which was powered by Vidya Balan's piercing performance. Four years later, he made Kahaani 2, which dealt with a far more chilling theme of child abuse. And talking about the one factor that unites the two films, it was a scary yet fascinating character of a detective out to hunt down the protagonist.

In the first one, we saw Bob Biswas, played memorably by Saswata Chatterjee, and that character is all set to get a film on his name. It's touted to be a spin-off to Kahaani and is being produced by none other Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan under Red Chillies. Also collaborating with them would be Sujoy Ghosh, the creator of the franchise.

And now, talking about the leading man, it's none other than Abhishek Bachchan, and Red Chillies took to their Twitter account to announce the news. Have a look right here:

Shah Rukh Khan also wrote on Twitter- Bob Biswas is coming to kill it. Take a look at his tweet here:

Bachchan wrote- Hope I can make your proud Shah! Thank you. Check it out:

Bachchan is now on a spree as he has as many as three films lined-up for 2020. The first one would be with Anurag Basu, an untitled film based on the same lines as Life In A... Metro, followed by The Big Bull and now Bob Biswas. Khan, on the other hand, is rumoured to star in Atlee Kumar and Rajkumar Hirani's next.

