Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji to star in Rakesh Sharma's biopic - Salute?

bollywood

Buzz is that Rani Mukerji is being approached for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer - Salute, a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Dus Ka Dum (Pic/Youtube)

Ever since Salute, the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma was announced over a year ago, it has faced its share of casting woes. The latest on the front is that Rani Mukerji is being approached for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

Initially, when Aamir Khan was on board, Priyanka Chopra was slated to feature in the film. After SRK came on the scene, names of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar did the rounds. As the makers Siddharth Roy Kapur and Mahesh Mathai prefer to be tightlipped about the project, there are speculations galore.

Recently, at the special screening of Malayalam film Ranam, Siddharth Kapur responded on reports that SRK will start shooting for Salute. He said, "We should be starting it quite soon. It's all on track but I will prefer to make an official announcement."

When asked about the challenges of making a biopic, Kapur said, "I think producing any film is never easy because there are always different considerations when it comes to different movies and especially in a biopic, because you have to be true to the life of a person and you can't take liberty in making something completely different from his actual life. It also gives you a chance to be able to tell a true story of heroism. There are lots of unsung heroes that we have in our country who deserve a biopic on their life."

"There are many heroes in India other than those in sports, cinema and politics... So, we should look at a lot of inspirations when it comes to movies that you want to make," he added further.

Also Read: Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan are godparents to Karan Johar's kids

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates