Shah Rukh Khan attends Salman Khan's birthday bash

There was no way Shah Rukh Khan was going to miss being part of Salman Khan's big day

DJ Willy and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan's birthday celebrations continued yesterday when Shah Rukh Khan made his way to Panvel. DJ Willy, who plays at Sallu's parties, shared a snapshot on Instagram with the star.



Salman Khan

There was no way King Khan was going to miss being part of Salman's big day. The two sang and danced. This friendship is for keeps.

As a yearly ritual, Salman Khan hosted a big birthday bash for his family and industry friends at his Panvel farmhouse, located on the outskirts of Mumbai. The bash was attended by Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha and Sushmita Sen amongst others.

Talking to the media on his birthday, Salman said, "I am happy that people love me so much. Stardom matters in a way but what makes me more happy is the love and respect of people and that they trust me a lot. This all means a lot to me."

On the professional front, Salman Khan is shooting for his upcoming film, Bharat, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

