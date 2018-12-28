Did Iulia Vantur gift Salman Khan a Romanian crucifix and gold chain on 53rd birthday?

bollywood

Speculations around her relationship with Salman Khan gather momentum after Iulia Vantur gifts actor Romanian crucifix and gold chain for his 53rd birthday, stays "inseparable" from him during his Panvel bash

Iulia Vantur, Sohail Khan, Aprita Khan Sharma and Salman Khan

With two big fat Indian weddings peppering the festive season with love, the singles of B-town are evidently feeling the pangs of loneliness. It appears, Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is ready to hop onto the wedding brigade, and has been dropping subtle cues to industry folk about their relationship.

A source tells mid-day, "Iulia sent Christmas gifts, [plum cakes, flowers and other goodies] to several friends, including Manish Malhotra, Seema Khan and Prem Soni, among others, and signed the card to read, 'From Iulia and Salman.'"

At the actor's 53rd birthday bash in Panvel on Wednesday, Vantur even pampered Khan with a Romanian style orthodox crucifix pendant and a gold chain — a gift that the Dabangg actor sported for the rest of the evening.

"The finely textured gold of the pendant is a distinctive element of this Romanian style orthodox crucifix. The cross and three-dimensional body of Christ [embedded in it] are made from brushed and polished gold," says the source, adding that Khan too had gifted the Romanian model a gold-plated Being Human bracelet last year.

Meanwhile, spirits were high at Khan's do, with the actor extending his Christmas jig at this bash as well. "He danced to his hit songs with Sushmita Sen, and a few children present at the do. The party ended at 6 am. Salman cut his birthday cake with nephew Ahil Sharma. Iulia was standing beside him throughout the evening, singing wishes to him on his special day. While, in the past, she has chosen to stay behind him at public outings, Iulia and Salman were inseparable at this party.



Salman Khan celebrates his birthday at his Panvel farmhouse. Pic/Satej Shinde

She was the hostess for the evening," says a guest at the party. Khan's contemporaries, including Anil Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Sajid Nadiadwala and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others, were also present.

