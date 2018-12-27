Salman Khan birthday: Sushmita Sen's adorable dance video with the star is going viral!

bollywood

Sushmita Sen has shared an adorable video of her dancing with the birthday boy, Salman Khan. The video was taken at Salman Khan's 53rd birthday bash at his Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan with Sushmita Sen. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sushmitasen47.

As a yearly ritual, Salman Khan hosted a big birthday bash for his family and industry friends at his Panvel farmhouse, located on the outskirts of Mumbai. The bash was attended by Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha and Sushmita Sen amongst others.

A video from Salman Khan's 53rd birthday bash has gone insanely viral! The video has Salman Khan dancing with Sushmita Sen. The duo look adorable as they hug each other and groove together as they make merry. The gorgeous diva took to her Instagram account to share the lovely clip and gave a beautiful caption to it, describing hers and Salman Khan's relationship.

Sushmita wrote: "Whenever life gives us a chance to sit it out or dance...WE DANCE" The journey from falling in love with #Prem on screen in Maine Pyar kiya #1989 to sharing the screen with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya #2005. what a destined journey indeed!!! Happy Birthday to a man who never stopped celebrating 'Being Human' Have a blessed year @beingsalmankhan. Know that I will ALWAYS love you!!! #friendforlife #happybirthday #duggadugga mmuuuaaah!!! [sic]."

Sushmita and Salman have worked together in films like Biwi No.1 and Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. The comments received on this video are more precious. A comment read that Sushmita and Salman look beautiful together. While a user got emotional and commented: "This is the moment! So nostalgic [sic]."

Others present at the bash were, Aayush Sharma, Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, Arbaaz Khan with Giorgia Andriani, Dia Mirza, Sunil Grover and Iulia Vantur amongst others. Apart from the usual, the actor came out to cut a cake with the media and happily posed for the photographers waiting outside the farmhouse. The actor has always had a sweet-and-sour relationship with the media. Dressed in a navy blue t-shirt and ripped jeans, Salman looked handsome as ever.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is shooting for his upcoming film, Bharat, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

