Shah Rukh Khan congratulates the team for Badla's successful 50-day run

bollywood

Badla completes 50 days at Box office and Shah Rukh Khan thanks Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Sujoy Ghosh and the team for this massive feat

Badla poster

As Badla completed 50 days at Box office and Shah Rukh Khan thanked Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Sujoy Ghosh and the team for this massive feat. The crime thriller is having a successful run at the Box-office and has held its grounds.

Shah Rukh Khan thanked the team from his Twitter handle saying, "Thk u everyone for giving so much love to Badla. Congratulations to the whole team & especially @SrBachchan @taapsee @sujoy_g on 50 Days!"

Thk u everyone for giving so much love to Badla. Congratulations to the whole team & especially @SrBachchan @taapsee @sujoy_g on 50 Days! pic.twitter.com/Ag2SeCn4Jh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 26, 2019

Badla continues to garner love and appreciation from across the nation. The film had recently crossed the grand 100 crore mark in its fifth weekend and even so, continues to perform well in the theatres. The movie has redefined the hold of content films this year.

Amitabh Bachchan and Tapasee Pannu starrer crime thriller drama Badla is garnering love and appreciation from across the world. After the pathbreaking AndhaDhun last year, Badla is the first orbit breaking film of 2019 with its distinct storyline.

Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

Badla, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, is co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri. The crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles and continues to run successfully in theatres.

Also Read: Badla box office collection: The crime thriller crosses the 100 crore mark

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates