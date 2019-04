Shah Rukh Khan: End of one story is the beginning of another

bollywood

As the promotional campaign of Dubai Tourism concludes, superstar Shah Rukh Khan says the end of one story is the beginning of another

As the promotional campaign of Dubai Tourism concludes, superstar Shah Rukh Khan says the end of one story is the beginning of another. The 53-year-old superstar is featuring in a series of videos that are part of a promotional campaign for Dubai Tourism's "Be My Guest" campaign.

Shah Rukh shared a small clip on Instagram, which showcases his journey finding the three hidden coins in Dubai.

"The end of one story is the beginning of another. Who did I invite to go on the next adventure in my Dubai? Watch the whole series now. Be My Guest. Visit Dubai," he captioned the image.

Shah Rukh traversed through the magnificently adventurous locales of Dubai, solving puzzles and riddles, unravelling the unknown. He realises he has come to know the city like his own, there is a "feeling of belongingness".

The Be My Guest campaign comprises a series of films across social media and online platforms, highlighting iconic locations and sites in Dubai.

