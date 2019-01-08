Shah Rukh Khan gets kiss from wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan

bollywood

Gauri Khan has shared an adorable photo of hubby Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana Khan and wife Gauri Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/gaurikhan.

Gauri Khan posted an awe-inspiring photo featuring herself with daughter Suhana Khan and husband Shah Rukh Khan and the picture will surely drive away your Monday blues! Gauri took to her Instagram account to share the sweet snap which shows SRK as the happiest man in the world as the mother-daughter duo can be planting kisses on his cheeks.

She captioned it as, "Most days he deserves it..." It seems like an old picture from the last year's Diwali celebrations. SRK's smile in the picture says everything and fans can't stop gushing about the adorable picture. SRK and Gauri might not indulge in social media PDA on a regular basis but whenever they do, they make sure to send internet into a meltdown with their cute posts!

View this post on Instagram Most days he deserves it ... A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) onJan 7, 2019 at 2:57am PST

The photo has close to three lakh likes in less than four hours. Katrina Kaif, Sussanne Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez are among many celebrities to have liked the post, while many like celebs like Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan commented on the post.

Gauri is quite active on Instagram and often shares pictures of her children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam on her account and her fans can never get enough of them. Over the Christmas weekend, Gauri had treated her followers with another adorable picture of SRK with AbRam doing the iconic 'King Khan' pose.

Around New Year, Gauri had treated her Insta family with a perfect family photo featuring herself with Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. "My three pet designs for 2019," Gauri captioned the sweet snap. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

SRK will be next seen in a biopic based on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The film has been tentatively titled 'Saare Jahaan Se Achcha.'

