Shah Rukh Khan greets fans waiting outside Mannat on his 53rd birthday

bollywood

Like every year on his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans waiting for him outside his residence Mannat in Bandra

Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans from Mannat. All pictures/Yogen Shah

Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. It's a tradition, every year thousands of fans gather outside his residence to wish him on his birthday and the actor always comes out in the balcony to greet his fans.

"We have been waiting here since a long time to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh. He is my favourite superstar," said one of the fans, who via different antics wished Shah Rukh outside Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai.

Shah Rukh came outside for a few minutes to thank his enthusiastic fans and greeted them with folded hands. Looking at the situation, security was beefed up well in advance outside Shah Rukh's residence.

Shah Rukh, who entered the industry via the small screen route with Fauji, went on to win the audience's heart with films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Not only in terms of love stories, Shah Rukh garnered a huge fan following for his villainous roles in movies like Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam. In the past five years, the actor has featured in movies like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Dilwale, Fan, Dear Zindagi, Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal. While some scored success, some stories did not strike the right chord with the audience.

Meanwhile, the Badshaah of Bollywood will be releasing the much-anticipated trailer of his upcoming movie Zero will release today (November 2). The trailer will be released at a grand event which will be attended by SRK and the leading ladies of the film Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The makers of the film have planned on taking the event a notch higher by recreating Meerut city and establishing Ghanta Ghar along with the colourful mela-like set up which will feature food joints and game stalls.

In the film, SRK plays the role of a vertically challenged man who falls in love with a superstar, played by Katrina, while Anushka will also play a pivotal character.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI