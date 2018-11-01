Zero two new posters out, trailer to be out on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

bollywood

Zero makers released two new posters of the film and the trailer of the Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-starrer to be out on November 2

Double celebrations for Shah Rukh Khan fans! As SRK will turn a year older on November 2, the trailer of his much-anticipated film Zero will be released. The trailer will be released at a grand event which will be attended by Shah Rukh and the leading ladies of the film Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The makers of the film have planned on taking the event a notch higher by recreating Meerut city and establishing Ghanta Ghar along with the colourful mela-like set up which will feature food joints and game stalls.

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a vertically challenged man who falls in love with a superstar, played by Katrina, while Anushka will also play a pivotal character. The teaser of the film featuring SRK and Salman Khan was released on Eid this year.

Isn’t she the warmest and kindest! My friend...Thanks for bringing Zero to life! pic.twitter.com/I0HKPiznAH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan also took to his Twitter account to share both the posters. "Isn't she the warmest and kindest! My friend...Thanks for bringing Zero to life! [sic]" SRK wrote with the poster of him and Anushka Sharma in which she is seen on a wheelchair. He also shared the poster of him with Katrina Kaif, "Isn't she the most beautiful!!! My friend with the loveliest heart...thanks for making Zero come true."

Isn’t she the most beautiful!!! My friend with the loveliest heart...thanks for making Zero come true. pic.twitter.com/5dt4C6EptR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2018

Said to be mounted on a budget of Rs 200 crore, Zero finds pride of place in Shah Rukh Khan's filmography as his most expensive film to date. Trade sources indicate that the superstar has already recovered approximately Rs 130 crore through telecast rights, music rights and in-film branding. Produced by Gauri Khan, the Aanand L Rai-directorial is all set to release on December 21.

