Shah Rukh Khan's Zero character Bauua Singh interacts with fans on Twitter
Shah Rukh Khan's character Bauua Singh, already has a Twitter account to interact with fans. SRK has outdone himself to play a vertically challenged character. He now awaits the reaction of fans
The countdown to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and the trailer of his next, Zero, has begun. King Khan turns 53 on November 2. Director Aanand L Rai is pulling out all the stops to make the first look a visual delight.
Rai and team have been working round-the-clock to get it right. SRK's character Bauua Singh, already has a Twitter account to interact with fans. SRK has outdone himself to play a vertically challenged character. He now awaits the reaction of fans.
Directed by Anand L. Rai, "Zero" features SRK as a vertically challenged man. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
