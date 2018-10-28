Shah Rukh Khan's Zero character Bauua Singh interacts with fans on Twitter

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's character Bauua Singh, already has a Twitter account to interact with fans. SRK has outdone himself to play a vertically challenged character. He now awaits the reaction of fans

Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai

The countdown to Shah Rukh Khan's birthday and the trailer of his next, Zero, has begun. King Khan turns 53 on November 2. Director Aanand L Rai is pulling out all the stops to make the first look a visual delight.

Rai and team have been working round-the-clock to get it right. SRK's character Bauua Singh, already has a Twitter account to interact with fans. SRK has outdone himself to play a vertically challenged character. He now awaits the reaction of fans.

Directed by Anand L. Rai, "Zero" features SRK as a vertically challenged man. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates